Microsoft to make it easier for organizers to hold Teams Q&A session

The only way to hold a Teams Q&A session in the app is by downloading the Q&A app from the Microsoft Teams store. However, this isn't how organizers will hold a Q&A session in the future, as Teams users will soon be able to enable Q&A to any Teams Webinars or Meetings through Meeting Options.

According to Microsoft 365 Roadmap page, Question & Answer for Teams webinars and meetings will be available for all users across different platforms, including web, desktop, mobile, Android, and iOS. By enabling Q&A, organizers will be able to "create either moderated or unmoderated Q&A experience."

It's currently not entirely clear how the built-in Q&A experience will differ from the Q&A app, as Microsoft hasn't demoed how the feature will work. That said, we should learn about it very soon. How soon, you ask? Well, the Roadmap page mentions that the new Q&A experience is going to be available for all this month.

However, there is always some degree of uncertainty when Microsoft promises something. Much like what happened to dark mode for the Word for the web, this too can get delayed, after all.

Beyond the new Q&A experience, Microsoft also promised to introduce a new capability to polls in Teams this month. The software giant is also working on several other features for Teams users. Intelligent translation and the ability to pop out shared meeting content in a separate window are expected to be available next month.

Meanwhile, you can see the list of all new features it added to Teams in the month of June here.

What do you think about the upcoming Teams Q&A experience? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Microsoft 365 Roadmap