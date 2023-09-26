Kerbal Space Program 2 has been found to be flooding the Windows registry

The space sim game sequel Kerbal Space Program 2 launched in Early Access for the PC in early 2023. However, the game has now been discovered to be messing with the Windows registry of those same early-access PC gamers.

According to posts on the game's official forums this weekend, along with its Steam forums (via PC Gamer), the Windows registry is getting flooded with tons of junk data when a player of the game loads up a save file, or if there is in-game travel between locations.

For those of you who have the game installed, there is a workaround if you feel comfortable with going into your registry. You can delete the following hive using the Registry Editor app (regedit) app:

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Intercept Games\

However, if you don't feel comfortable editing the registry, the good news is that the game's developer Intercept Games is working on a hotfix to deal with this problem. The post on the game's official message board states:

The team is aware of this issue and we have a fix. It's currently being tested and we're aiming for a hotfix since we see this as critical. I'll share more details on a timeline when I have one.

Since the game has been in Early Access starting in February, it's strange that this issue hasn't popped up beforehand nor has a fix been released yet.

The game itself is a sequel to the popular indie-developed space sim. The new game has promised to offer players a number of new features, including setting up planetary colonies and offering access to interstellar travel.

Right now, the game is currently available on the PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store for $49.99. It is supposed to be released for both Xbox and PlayStation platforms at some point after it exits its current Early Access time period.