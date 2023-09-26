Skype Insider 8.105 is out with improved chat management

Microsoft has released a new Skype preview update for testing in the Skype Insiders program. Version 8.105 reworks chat management in the messenger, improves conversation pinning, adds a new favorite icon, and various bug fixes.

What is new in Skype Insider 8.105.76.205?

A post on the official Microsoft Community forum contains the following:

What’s new? Skype's Chat Organization Gets a Facelift! Ready to navigate your chats with flair and precision? We're bidding adieu to the old titles and introducing a sleeker, more intuitive layout. Here’s what’s fresh: Pinning Perfected: Spot the 'Pin' icon for your beloved Bing bot chat. Bing's never been easier to access!

Favorites at a Glance: Your fav chats now boast a 'Fav' icon, making them instantly recognizable at the top of your chat list.

Hide & Seek with Favs: Opt to hide favorites? The 'Fav' icon vanishes too, when you tap 'Hide Favorites' in the chats filter, for a clutter-free view. Out with the "Your AI Copilot", "Favorites" and "Chats" titles, and in with an organized, streamlined chat experience. Navigate with nuance, and let the conversations flow! Stability improvements & Bug fixes: App crashing when dragging one user into another chat to create a new group chat and then removing user, on Desktop & Web.

Call recording banner disappears when changing orientation on Android.

Conversation title is cropped when too long in landscape mode on iOS. Please let us know what you think about the latest changes, either here in the community or through the Skype app. You can always go to the Skype’s User Feedback channel to submit and vote for new features and ideas.

If you use Skype and do not mind trying early updates before the public rollout, head to the official Skype Insider website to enroll in the program. Skype previews are available on Windows 10 and 11, macOS, Linux, and Android.