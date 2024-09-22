Leaked cover images reveal the Galaxy S25 Ultra's possible camera design

A few weeks ago, high-quality renders of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra were leaked, showcasing the design of the device from every angle. Recently, renders of the vanilla Galaxy S25 model also emerged and have also revealed that the Galaxy S25 and S25+ will retain the same 45W fast wired charging as this year's models.

Now, fresh images of the alleged cover of the Galaxy S25 Ultra have popped up showing the camera cutouts. According to the cover images shared by IceUniverse on social media platform X, the corners of the Galaxy S25 Ultra will no longer be sharp like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, instead, they feature rounded corners.

The camera arrangement seems a bit different from the Galaxy S24 Ultra model. Three sensors: primary, ultrawide, and periscope lenses are placed vertically in one column, and next to them sits the laser autofocus, LED flash, and the 3x telephoto camera.

S25 Ultra case pic.twitter.com/QV6uyEm65o — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 21, 2024

While the arrangement seems similar to the current model, one X user named S M A Sithick, has pointed out that the camera module has been shifted further to the top left and the camera holes are a bit larger. Additionally, the separation between the cameras is noticeably less compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Rumors also suggest that Samsung could introduce the highest-level display and camera upgrades on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Moreover, it is also expected that the ultrawide sensor on the device is expected to feature a new 50MP lens setup.

The cover also reveals the usual placement of the volume rockers and the power button on the right side of the frame. The bottom side has cutouts for the S-Pen, USB-C charging port, primary microphone, and speaker grill.

Additionally, Samsung is rumored to introduce satellite connectivity with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Leaks have also suggested that the Galaxy S25 Ultra could be the more thinner than initially expected and it could weigh less than its competitors.