Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra said to be the lightest flagship among its competitors

with 2 comments

Galaxy S25 Ultra render

Details have been continuously emerging on Samsung's 2025 flagship phone, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. According to IceUniverse on social media platform X, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be the thinnest and lightest premium flagship phone of 2025.

It is reported that the S25 Ultra will feature a slightly curved 6.86-inch display, similar in width to the current Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, where Samsung hopes to differ is in overall weight— leaks hint that it may come in under the weight of the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 221 grams.

Samsung will reportedly use a thinner titanium frame than its competitors to make it that much lighter. The Galaxy S25 Ultra's predecessor weighed in at 232 grams, so even a 10-gram reduction would eclipse the record as the lightest.

At the same time, the use of titanium is said to be the key to a lighter build, as its strength-to-weight ratio allows for a thinner shell that is durable enough. Some of the tipsters mentioned that Samsung will stick to the Grade 2 titanium it previously used for the back panel.

Minor tweaks, such as slightly reducing the thickness in key areas, could reduce the overall weight enough to beat the Pixel 9 Pro XL and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Early reports said the display and cameras on the Galaxy S25 Ultra would be best-in-class, with the cameras featuring newer sensors and lenses for an upgrade. We previously reported that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be the thinnest Ultra phone since the Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

It is also tipped that Samsung aims to rename the Galaxy S25 Ultra as Galaxy S25 Note. However, these are just rumors and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

2 Comments