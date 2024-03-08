LG introduces pill-shaped StanbyME portable Speaker with BlueTooth connectivity for $200

LG is revealing new additions to its audio products range. The latest StanbyME Speaker works well as a standalone speaker or when paired with LG’s StanbyME Screens.

In a company blog post, LG shared details about its new portable StanbyME Speaker (model XT7S) that features “compelling audio” and is suitable for streaming content wherever the user is. The StanbyME Speaker can be used independently but can also be paired with LG’s StanbyME Screens for easy pairing and controls.

Customers can get remote control features on the StanbyME Screen to switch the speakers and screen on with a single click. The screen also displays an overview of the Speaker and its functionalities and a dedicated widget for the StanbyME Speaker.

The speaker is a pill–shaped and available in only one color. It has 78-millimeter height, 326-millimeter width, and 87-millimeter depth. The 0.9 kg portable speaker has an IPX5 rating and boasts up to 16 hours of playback. It also has USB Type-C charging and can be connected to the screen via Bluetooth.

The StanbyME Speaker has a functionality called “edge lighting” that uses LED lighting to provide users with different lighting effects for different moods and occasions. It also comes with a cradle to attach it to the LG StanbyME.

The audio quality is managed by LG’s WOW Orchestra to deliver an immersive sound quality once the screen and the speaker are connected. It does so by combining the speakers on the StanbyME Speaker and the LG TV itself. WOW Orchestra, LG says, helps improve the soundstage.

The company further explains this by stating:

“To further elevate audio-visual pleasure through audio quality, LG StanbyME Speaker’s WOW Orchestra feature combines it with the StanbyME screen’s built-in audio system, creating a unified audio setup and delivering an outstanding sound experience. What’s more, LG StanbyME’s α (Alpha) 7 Gen 6 AI processor optimizes sound by content type, while the 20-millimeter dual tweeters on the StanbyME speaker deliver clear, highly detailed high frequency stereo sound. The dual passive radiator on this speaker also creates deeper, more compelling bass.”

The speaker is available for sale in the U.S. and Korea at a price of $200. Individuals can purchase them from LG’s online stores and opt for installment services too.