The LG S40Q soundbar and wireless subwoofer has been reduced 36% right now

If you are looking to improve your home theater, you may want to have a look at the LG S40Q soundbar and subwoofer. Right now, you can pick it up from Amazon for $126.99, down from $196.99 - that’s a 36% discount on the list price (buying link towards the end of the article).

The S40Q has been available on Amazon since last October but fluctuates widely in price regularly. If you decide to pick it up, you’d be doing so at the lowest price that it has been available for, but it has been here before. This 2.1 audio system has 50W (RMS) on each satellite and 200W (RMS) on the subwoofer. It has useful features like HDMI passthrough and Audio Return Channel (ARC) as well, among others.

Amazon wrote the following highlights about the LG S40Q:

Transform your TV into a home theater setup with this sound bar's 300 watts of power, 2.1 channels, and booming bass via a wireless subwoofer.Waterproof : No

LG's AI Sound Pro uses deep learning algorithms to automatically adjust sound levels based on the viewed content type—clear vocals in sports, thunderous bass in live music, and dynamic sound in action movies

Made to work with your LG TV, this sound bar system taps into your TV's processing power to automatically optimize sound quality via TV Sound Mode Share—Compatible with 2022 LG TVs and select 2021 LG TVs.

Eliminate tangles of messy cables with a single connection between your TV and sound bar with HDMI Arc. Stream from your phone or tablet via Bluetooth

Sound bar, wireless subwoofer, remote control with batteries, and wall mount bracket are included.

The S40Q has received 950 ratings on Amazon and has a 4.3 stars overall suggesting that customers are happy with their purchase. Do take note that this product has been optimized to work with 2022 LG TVs and select 2021 LG TVs.

