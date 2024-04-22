Get this LG UltraGear 34-inch gaming PC monitor for its all-time low price of $249.99

For both home office work as well as gaming, PC owners know that when it comes to monitors, bigger is usually better. However, you can also spend a lot of money getting a larger monitor. Right now, LG has a 34-inch UltraGear curved and ultrawide monitor at its all-time low price.

You can snap up the LG UltraGear 34-inch ultrawide curved gaming PC monitor for only $249.99 at Amazon. That's also $150 off its $399.99 MSRP.

The VA panel on this LG monitor has a 3440 x 1,440 resolution along with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The standard refresh rate of the monitor is 144Hz but it can go up to 160Hz. The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync Premium, so it can help manage the display's refresh rate and eliminate any screen tearing or stuttering you might normally encounter while playing fast-paced games.

This monitor also supports HDR10 and uses 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum. That translated into seeing vivid colors when playing games or watching videos.

Speaking of gaming, the monitor has a few gaming-oriented features, including activating an on-screen crosshair, along with Black Stabilizer that brightens up otherwise darker areas in a game. It also has two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort in the back to connect your notebook, game console, streaming stick, or another similar device.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

