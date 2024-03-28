The LG 34WP60C-B 34-inch curved monitor is now just $229.99

If you’re looking for a gaming monitor with a curved display that won’t break the bank, check out the LG 34WP60C-B. It has been available since June 2022 but just touched its all-time low price of $229.99 and is a lot cooler than many newer monitors.

It is a 21:9 Curved UltraWide QHD VA display with a resolution of 3440 x 1400 that supports sRGB 99% Color Gamut, HDR 10 and AMD FreeSync Premium.

This limited deal will see you cave $120 off the list price of $349.99. Since launch, the list price has been higher with the monitor initially debuting at $629.99 before being reduced to $400 for most of its history. There is a notice on the product’s page that says that the monitor has received fewer returns compared to similar products, so that’s a good sign.

Expanding on the monitor’s features, the product page reads:

Computer monitor with QHD Display features a wide 21:9 aspect ratio to view multiple documents at once, as well as immerse you in your favorite movies and games

High-quality image production, color, and brightness with HDR10 and sRGB 99% color gamut

High 160-Hertz refresh rate with 1-millisecond Motion Blur Reduction (MBR) is ideal for fast-paced games

AMD FreeSync Premium improves baseline FreeSync technology, with fluid and tear-free gameplay and video with compatible video cards

OnScreen Control software allows you to control various display settings with a single mouse click

The monitor gets great reviews on Amazon, it has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars based on 384 ratings suggesting that it’s an excellent display. If you order it now, you should receive it by next Tuesday if you select free delivery or Monday if you use the fastest delivery option.

