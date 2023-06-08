Zuckerberg: Apple Vision Pro is not his idea of VR, gen AI is coming to Instagram

Meta could become the next big technology company to implement generative AI into its products, according to a report from Axios. At an internal meeting, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said various gen AI features were being worked into internal and consumer-facing tools and were at various stages of development, he also commented on the Apple Vision Pro.

One of the gen AI features, for example, would allow customers to edit their own photos with a text and prompt and share them to their Stories on Instagram. The firm is also working on AI agents with different personalities and use cases such as helping to get work done or simply for entertainment.

Most of the world only became cognizant of gen AI last November when ChatGPT burst onto the scene. People working for big tech, however, have been aware of them for longer. In the case of Meta, it held an internal hackathon as long ago as last July that was focused on generative AI.

At the meeting, Zuckerberg also recommitted to publishing research and code pertaining to its AI developments so the wider community could benefit from the technology and scrutinize it. This is not the first time the company has committed itself to the “open model of research”.

Meta runs some of the most-used tools on mobile devices and computers including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Baking generative AI into their products could make users a lot more creative and productive when creating content and chatting with others.

Aside from the small details we’ve gotten from this internal meeting, it’s not really clear what other ways gen AI will take shape in Meta products. Hopefully, the company will be in a position soon to share more on this front.

During the meeting, Zuckerberg also spoke about the Apple Vision Pro. He said that Meta's Quest VR and Apple Vision Pro don't seem to have the same ends in mind. He said the Quest is all about bringing people together and being active, while he thinks the Vision Pro seemed a bit solitary.

"Every demo that they showed was a person sitting on a couch by themself," Zuckerberg said. "I mean, that could be the vision of the future of computing, but like, it’s not the one that I want."

Going back to the issue of productivity with regard to the implementation of AI into Meta's products, WhatsApp just announced Channels for users in Colombia and Singapore. The company hopes that users will build a loyal following a monetize the feature to help their businesses.

Source: Axios