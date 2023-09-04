Meta and LG might have an affordable Apple Vision Pro competitor in the works

Apple launched the Vision Pro, its first mixed reality (MR) headset, during the WWDC 2023 event to great fanfare. The high-end MR headset from the Cupertino company might have forced its competitors to step up their game.

Korean publication Maekyung reports Meta has joined hands with LG to make an MR/AR headset that may give the Apple Vision Pro a run for its money. This sudden partnership reportedly happened because Apple’s headset is slated to go on sale next year.

The machine-translated version of the Maekyung report reads:

Meta can release a product to defeat Apple's "Vision Pro" by partnering with LG Electronics, a hardware giant. LG Electronics can also deeply enter the metaverse market through collaboration. Once mass production is confirmed, various parts from LG Group affiliates are expected to be installed. LG Electronics will handle mass production, and LG Display, LG Innotek, and LG Energy Solution will supply parts.

Meta's premium augmented reality (AR) headset is expected to be called the "Quest 4 Pro." This device could be released as a direct competitor to Vision Pro in 2025 as part of the joint venture between the two brands.

According to the Maekyung report, the alleged headset is expected to be premium, similar to Apple’s Vision Pro, but its price will be lower than Apple’s to make it more accessible to the general public. In addition, Meta might also launch a low-cost model for under $200 in 2024.

To remind you, the Vision Pro headset will be available for purchase in early 2024 on Apple's website and at Apple Stores in the United States. The headset will cost $3,499 and will feature two Apple silicon chips: the M2 chip, which is also found in the Mac, and a new R1 chip. The device includes an battery pack that Apple says will provide up to two hours of use on a single charge.

(Via: Wccftech)