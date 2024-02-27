Meta and LG will reportedly team up to make a high end mixed reality headset in early 2025

A new report claims that two big tech companies, Meta and LG, will be teaming up to create a new high-end mixed-reality headset that will compete with Apple's recently launched $3,499 Vision Pro device.

The Korea Economic Daily (via Android Central) claims that on Wednesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will travel to South Korea to meet with LG CEO Cho Joo-wan. The meeting will reportedly finalize the details of an alliance that will mash up LG's hardware talents with Meta's experience in mixed reality and AI, which will end up in the new MR headset.

According to the translated article, Meta feels that LG can help create hardware for the headset that could be better than the hardware devices in its Meta Quest products. LG could also adapt its webOS that's used in its smart TVs for the headset as well.

Meta could combine LG's hardware skills and webOS with its own expertise in making virtual reality and mixed reality services, along with its growing experience in making AI models and services.

Zuckerberg has already taken time out of his busy schedule to post an Instagram video in early February where he slammed the Apple Vision Pro hard. He claims his company's Meta Quest 3, which launched in the fall of 2023, was a better-mixed reality headset than the Vision Pro in most cases, even though Apple's device costs about six times that of the Quest 3.

The article claims this new high-end LG-Meta headset could be released as soon as early 2025. Some rumors have claimed the next generation of Apple's Vision Pro might not launch until the second half of 2025.

Of course, there's a third high-end MR headset on the horizon. Samsung has announced plans to make one in collaboration with Google and its Android OS, and Qualcomm with its Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip.