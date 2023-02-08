Meta brings Instagram Gifts for more users in the US to earn money from Reels

Meta is expanding ways for content creators on Instagram to earn money. It has now introduced “Gifts” on Instagram for more creators in the US, although it began developing around November as a way for individuals to provide monetary support to their favorite content creators.

Gifts on Instagram can be sent to creators by purchasing them directly using Stars on Instagram. The capability, however, works only on Reels. Meta describes the latest capability by stating:

“Gifts are one of the growing number of ways we’re helping people make a living and grow their community on Instagram, and we hope to bring gifts to even more people soon.”

Instagram will pay content creators a share of the revenue from their Reels “that received gifts on a monthly basis equal to $0.01 USD for every star received from fans.” Once a total of $100 has been collected, the amount will be paid out to its recipients.

It is also important to note that while Meta provides greater integration between Facebook and Instagram, such as allowing login to Instagram from Facebook, individuals can not use their Facebook Stars balance to send gifts on Instagram since it is a separate product. You can read more about the new capability here.

To find out eligibility for the feature, users need to check their Professional Dashboard on the social media app. Besides this, Meta has recently released several features on Instagram, including Quiet Mode and Instagram Notes among others. There are also speculations about Instagram getting a paid verification feature similar to that of Twitter Blue.