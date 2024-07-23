Microsoft 365 Insiders can try out a new way to refresh data in Excel on Mac

People who use Microsoft's productivity apps on the Mac PC platform sometimes can get some interesting features to check out. Today, the company has revealed it is testing out a new feature for the Excel app for Mac users.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the company announced:

Power Query is a powerful and timesaving set of Excel tools that can help you get, shape, and refresh data quickly and easily. We’ve been continually adding functionality to Power Query in Excel for Mac over the last few years, such as the ability to import data from SQL Server databases. Many of you have told us you’d also like the ability to refresh data from a folder source. We’ve heard you, and now you can!

Mac Excel users in the Microsoft 365 Insider program can launch the app and open an existing worksheet that has a report that includes data pulled from a folder using the Power Query feature. Then all they have to do is select the Data option, and then the Refresh All selection, and those reports should be refreshed. There's also the option of selecting Data, and then the Refresh selection, so you can see the latest refreshed date from the folder source.

Another new option is just to right-click on the table in any location and then select Refresh to get the new table data. If Mac Excel users want to change the folder source for that date, they can now do so by selecting Data, followed by clicking on the Get Data (Power Query), and after that clicking on the Launch Power Query Editor…. selection. You can then select the gear icon next to the Source option under Applied steps. You can then make the choice of your data folder.

Microsoft 365 Insiders on the Mac Beta Channel can check out these new Excel features if they are running Version 16.86 (Build 24051217) or later.