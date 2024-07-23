Arc Browser is getting native ad blocker, tracking prevention, and more

The Browser Company revealed a bunch of features that will soon be available on the Arc Browser. In an email announcing the Early Bird program (basically an insider program for the Arc Browser), developers revealed that future updates will bring a native ad blocker, tracking prevention capabilities, and automatic cookie banner removal.

We believe a cleaner internet is a better internet. One without the popups, ads, banners that get in the way of focusing on the things that matter most.



With Chrome’s transition to Manifest V3, many of you were asking how we plan to keep Arc clear of the clutter. Well, great news! Mateusz, Omar, Brian, Andrzej, and Miko are working hard on bringing native Ad Block to you! It's still baking, but we're adding the finishing touches!

The native ad-blocking capabilities are not available yet, but you can expect to see them in the Early Bird program first before they head out to the general public. If you want to sign up for the preview program, head to this website, click "Join our next cohort," and fill in your info. Developers will ask you for your Arc account and your technical knowledge level.

This week, we’re rolling out Arc Early Birds – a community program for members who want to help us test and fine-tune the newest versions of Arc ahead of their public release.

You can download the Arc Browser from the official website. For now, it is only available on Windows 11, but The Browser Company promises to add Windows 10 support in the near future.