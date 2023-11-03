Microsoft 365 Insiders can try out Ink Help on the Draw tab in OneNote, Word and more apps

Sometimes when you want to learn more about an app that's running on Windows, you are forced to leave the app and go search on the interwebs for your answers. This week, Microsoft 365 Insiders got a chance to try out a new feature in several Office apps that aim to help users without leaving those apps for a very specific task.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated:

Having trouble remembering how to use one of our ink gestures? Or, are you interested in learning more about what drawing tools are available and how to use them? You can find Ink Help on the Draw tab in OneNote, Word, PowerPoint, and Excel on Windows. It’s a one-stop shop for all ink help. Save time and stay in your workspace. You can search and find information about all our ink features available in the Microsoft 365 application you have open. We’ll continually update the help with relevant information about features.

The new feature is available in those apps by clicking on the Draw tab, and then selecting the Ink Help option. You can then find the help you are looking to find by searching in the Featured help section or by typing in a word or phrase in the Search box.

Microsoft 365 Insiders who are on the Beta channel can now check out the Ink Help feature in OneNote, Word, PowerPoint, or Excel for Windows, using Version 2311 (Build 17029.20000).

The members of the Microsoft 365 Insider program have been getting quite a few new features to try out in the last few months. They include a way to check out a new Like button for comments in PowerPoint, along with the ability to add Planner board links in Microsoft Loop, and a way to add checkboxes to cells in the Excel app.