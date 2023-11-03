Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event rumoured to be on January 17, 2024, according to recent leak

A render of what the Galaxy S24 Ultra could look like

It's being reported today that Samsung has locked in a date for its 2024 edition of the Galaxy Unpacked event, where it typically announces its next generation of flagship phones expected to be under the Galaxy S24 series of devices. It's being suggested that the event will be held on January 17 but rumours are also pointing to the phones not being the only thing announced on that date.

Last year's Galaxy Unpacked event brought us the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, so it is highly likely that this year's range of devices will increment that number by one. But one notable inclusion that has been discussed at length is that Samsung is reportedly entering the fitness ring market with the 'Galaxy Ring', taking on the likes of Oura.

Other rumours surrounding the latest range of phones coming out of Samsung include another step in Apple's footsteps, adopting a Titanium frame for the S24 Ultra, with concept images being created by X user @technizoconcept to showcase what this could look like.

Meanwhile, the standard S24 and the S24+ are expected to continue with the existing aluminium frame, keeping the titanium as a more 'top of the range' finish in a similar manner to Apple, who chose to use it for the Pro devices only.

The last bit of information that is being rumoured for these devices is that Exynos chips will be utilised within the S24 and S24+, which are reported to use the Exynos 2400 (except in Canada, China and the US who will get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 versions), while the Ultra is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 exclusively.

When the date of the event has been set in stone, you can be sure that Neowin will provide a full summary of how and where to watch along, as well as a report of what is announced during the event.

Source: SBS Biz, SamMobile