AMD may have revealed the best mobile gaming CPU ever, but you may not be able to use it

What if you heard that the most powerful mobile CPU for gaming notebooks had just been announced? You might be wondering when it would be included in your next gaming laptop.

Well, that situation has happened, but unfortunately, that powerful notebook chip is slated to only be in one gaming notebook, at least for now.

Late on Thursday night, AMD revealed the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D CPU for notebooks. It is the first mobile chip from AMD that uses its 3D V-Cache technology, with 128MB of L3 cache, codenamed "Dragon Range".

The chip, which uses the AMD Zen 4 architecture, has 16 cores, 32 threads, a boost clock speed of up to 5.4GHz, and an AMD Radeon 610M GPU.

The company states:

The AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D is the first mobile processor with stacked L3 cache, delivering unmatched 144 MB of on-chip memory paired with incredibly fast cores to create the world’s fastest mobile gaming processor.

Sounds good, right? Well, the problem is that this CPU is only slated to be in one gaming notebook.

That notebook is the ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17 X3D. It will be a monster in terms of hardware specs.

It'll have a 17.3-inch 240Hz display, 32GB of RAM, 2TB of SSD storage, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU with 16GB of VRAM, and Wi-Fi 6E wireless hardware.

It will also have some advanced features like vapor chamber cooling, keyboard switches that are supposed to last up to 20 million presses, and Dolby Atmos-powered speakers. In some regions, the laptop will be bundled with three free months of Microsoft's Game Pass Ultimate service.

While there's been no announced price tag for this notebook, we think ASUS will be asking people to pay a lot of cash to get the ROG Strix SCAR 17 X3D with the new AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D CPU. It's also likely that there won't be a lot of units made, so this notebook and chip could be very rare indeed.