Microsoft and Turn 10 post a new and long gameplay clip from Forza Motorsport

We are just a few weeks away from the release of Forza Motorsport, the reboot of the long-running racing sim game from developer Turn 10 Studios and publisher Microsoft. Today we got an extensive look at some of the early parts of the game's career mode with a new video that runs for over 17 minutes along with a new blog post.

The gameplay clip on YouTube shows some of the 500 high-end vehicles that will be featured in the game, along with a few of the 20 tracks, and some of the game's customization features. The final part of the clip shows a full race against other AI drivers at the Grand Oak Raceway, with the player driving the 2018 Honda Civic.

The clips also shows off the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray driving a practice lap through the Maple Valley track, along with the very fast 2023 Cadillac V-Series.R racecar during an endurance event on the Hakone track in Japan.

The new blog post talks about a number of the new gameplay features in the Forza Motorsport reboot. It states:

We have built a new gameplay loop where you are constantly learning through play and improving yourself on the track in a fun and approachable way. You are getting comfortable with a car and the nuances of a stock car really come out in a way that they haven't since Forza Motorsport 1 through 4. The new physics brings out the differences in all these cars so you’re not just learning how to drive a car, but how to race it through traffic and pass your opponents.

After those opening races shown in the new gameplay clip, you will be able to drive in any of the game's different modes: Builders Cup Career Mode, Featured Multiplayer, Free Play, or Rivals.

Forza Motorsport is due out on October 10 for the Standard Edition for the PC, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles, and will also be included in Xbox Game Pass. If you preorder the Premium Edition, you can play five days earlier.

