Forza Motorsport Update 7 rolls out today with a new track, cars, and much more

Developer Turn 10 Studios and publisher Microsoft are rolling out the latest free content update and patch for the racing sim reboot Forza Motorsport today. Update 7 includes a new track, new cars and events, and lots of other changes, improvements, and bug fixes.

The biggest addition in Update 7 is the UK-based Brands Hatch track, which will be available for racers in Career, Multiplayer, Free Play, and Rivals. The real track is the host of the British Grand Prix race.

The official Forza website says:

Brands Hatch is also renowned for its challenging layout, with a combination of fast straights, tight corners, and elevation changes that make it a favorite among drivers and fans alike. Its first turn, the Paddock Hill Bend, sees cars diving downhill at high speed and then climbing back up into the tight hairpin turn called Druids.

In addition to its normal track, Brands Hatch has an Indy car-based 1.2-mile circuit.

Car Pass subscribers will get three new vehicles in the coming weeks. They will also be the final ones in the game's Car Pass lineup:

2019 Ginetta G55 GT4 - April 10

1970 Matra-Simca #146 Equipe Matra-Simca MS650 Tour de France - April 17

2016 Ligier #11 Euro international JS P3 - April 24

Forza Motorsport will also add the Retro Racers Tour, which will feature race cars from the 1960s. The website states:

Spotlight cars featured in the Retro Racers Tour include the 1981 Ford #2 Zakspeed Racing Capri Turbo featured in Rulebook Racers, the 1969 Lola #10 Simoniz Special T163 available in Unlimited Racers, the 1967 Brabham BT24 built for Grand Prix Racers, and the 1988 Jaguar #1 Jaguar Racing XJR-9 ideal for the Consumption Racers series.

You can check out the full and lengthy release notes for Update 7 at the Xbox support site. One interesting thing is that after this update is installed, the amount of storage that will be taken up by Forza Motorsport will decrease by 25GB on Xbox Series X|S consoles and by 29GB for the PC version. The actual update will be a bit larger than normal at 15GB.