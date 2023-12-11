Microsoft announces some new and upcoming features to its Clipchamp video editing tool

In 2021, Microsoft announced it was acquiring Clipchamp, an easy-to-use web-based video editing tool. Since then it has included the tool as part of Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscription plans. More recently, it added the tool to Microsoft 365 Commercial plans, and added support for importing Xbox game console video captures into the app.

In a recent update to the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, Microsoft outlined a number of new features that have recently been added or will be included soon, to Clipchamp. One recent feature is called Auto compose. Clipchamp's website has more info on this AI-based feature:

Simply upload your photos and videos, pick a video style and let our AI create a professional-looking video. Turn memories from your life events, travel or holiday season into videos that stand out on social media.

There's also a new content library tab in Clipchamp. It will help users find stock content from both free and premium outlet to add to videos. The tab includes current trending and recently used content, along with content that's been separated by categories. Users can also type in specific content they want to find, such as holiday-themed videos, images, or audio clips.

Starting earlier in December, Microsoft started rolling out a new feature for Personal accounts that will allow Clipchamp users to record audio voiceovers for their videos, up to 30 minutes long. The blog points out a couple of nice features this will bring to users:

Creating a voiceover and adding auto captions can also be much quicker than creating text from scratch. With separate voiceover tracks, you can update and edit your voiceover without needing to edit your entire video.

Finally, Personal account users can now use AI-based text-to-speech features for voiceovers. Users can also change the language, voice, emotion and pitc of that AI voice in the app. This feature will be included in Microsoft commercial accounts sometime in early 2024.