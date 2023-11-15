Microsoft launches its Clipchamp video editing tool for Microsoft 365 commercial users

Over two years ago, Microsoft announced that it had bought the startup company Clipchamp and its Clipchamp video editing tools. Since then, it added support for ClipChamp to Microsoft 365 Personal or Family, and also added support for importing Xbox game console video captures into the app.

Today, as part of Microsoft's Ignite 2023 developer conference, the company announced it has added support for ClipChamp for its commercial Microsoft 365 customers. Specifically, Microsoft 365 Enterprise (E3 and E5) and Business (Standard and Premium) subscribers can now access the video editing tool.

Here's how Microsoft described how ClipChamp could be used by Microsoft 365 commercial users:

The videos you export from Clipchamp can be shared through Microsoft Stream, embedded and played in Microsoft Teams, in emails with Outlook, and on Microsoft Viva Engage, seamlessly modernizing your workflows. Whether it’s sharing how-to videos with colleagues directly in the cloud from OneDrive or showing off a product demo to clients with a video in PowerPoint, save time and resources by enhancing your work through video.

In addition, Microsoft revealed plans to offer a ClipChamp Premium subscription. It will include a number of new features and enhancements compared to the current version:

These features will include 4K exports, organization brand kit capabilities and premium stock content (audio, video and graphics), with more premium features being added in the coming months, including AI-powered features.

Microsoft currently plans to launch ClipChamp Premium sometime in December 2023. There's no word on what prices Microsoft 365 subscribers will have to pay in order to get the Premium features in ClipChamp.

In addition, Microsoft also plans to launch a stand-alone license for ClipChamp for people who want to access it and don't want or need a Microsoft 365 subscription. A specific launch date and pricing details for this version of ClipChamp have yet to be revealed.