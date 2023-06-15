The Microsoft Theater and Xbox Plaza at LA Live will be renamed under the Peacock brand soon

It's the end of an era for people who attend live events in downtown Los Angeles. The 7,100-seat Microsoft Theater will officially be no more starting July 11. That's when the event space will be renamed the Peacock Theater.

The Hollywood Reporter states that the event space's owner, AEG, made a deal with NBCUniversal to rename the location to promote the Peacock streaming service. Also, the outside space from the theater, which is currently called Xbox Plaza, will be renamed as well to Peacock Place. The specific financial terms of this new name branding were not revealed.

Microsoft got the name rights to this high-profile space in LA back in 2015. Previously it was called the Nokia Theater when it launched in 2007, but when Microsoft bought Nokia's smartphone business in 2014, it also acquired the naming rights to the LA live event space as well.

Since 2015, Microsoft Theater and Xbox Plaza have been huge promotional opportunities for the company to advertise Microsoft products in general and Xbox games in particular. The Xbox Plaza had a number of large outdoor video screens that ran ads for the Xbox consoles and games over the years.

Starting on July 11, those signs and video screens will be used to promote Peacock and its various streaming shows. The Hollywood Reporter states:

As part of the deal, Peacock will have an enhanced brand presence across the district, including significant interior and exterior signage at Peacock Theater, fixed signage at Peacock Place, a branded content studio and customized fan activations and brand integrations throughout select premium locations. Peacock also will engage fans via signature digital signage elements, including a new, dedicated LED marquee located on the L.A. Live facade at the corner of Figueroa Street and Olympic Boulevard, one of downtown’s busiest intersections.

It definitely will be a shame to no longer see the Microsoft and Xbox logos in downtown LA on TV when events like the ESPY Awards and Emmy Awards are shown on TV.