Microsoft confirms it will not have an exhibit on the E3 2023 show floor

After weeks of rumors, Microsoft has now confirmed that it will not be exhibiting at the Los Angeles Convention Center for E3 2023. In a statement sent to IGN, a Microsoft spokesperson stated:

We can't wait to host our Xbox Games Showcase on June 11 and will share more details later. We also look forward to co-streaming our event as part of E3 Digital and will not be on the E3 showfloor.

This has to be a major blow for the long-running video game trade show, which is holding its first physical event since 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Nintendo has already confirmed it will not be attending E3 2023. The other major game console company, Sony, has not confirmed any E3 plans, but it has not participated in the show since 2018 and that's not expected to change.

Microsoft's mention that its Xbox Games Showcase online event on June 11 will be "co-streaming" with the E3 2023 Digital Week events does suggest at least some kind of partnership with Microsoft and E3's organizer ReedPop. However, if Microsoft isn't actually on the show floor, we would suspect that the relationship with E3 is pretty minimal.

For its part, ReedPop has begun to slowly reveal its plans for E3 2023. Gamesindustry.biz, which is owned by ReedPop, reports that the trade show will be open to game industry members, along with the media, from June 13-15 in both the West and South halls of the LA Convention Centers. The general public can attend the show from June 15-16 in the South hall. So far, ReedPop has not announced a list of its E3 show floor attendees.

As previously mentioned, E3 2023 Digital Week will begin on June 11 and run through the entire E3 week, with streaming presentations that will include the PC Gaming Show, Future Games Show, Guerilla Collective, and Black Voices In Gaming. A few days beforehand, the 2023 Summer Games Fest will stream its own show, with lots of major game reveals, from the Los Angeles YouTube Theater on June 8.

Source: IGN