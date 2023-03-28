More game publishers back out of E3 2023 as the future of the trade show is in doubt

Things are not looking good for the 2023 edition of E3. The annual video game trade show has not held a physical event since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now it appears there is an exodus of publishers that won't be attending the show, which is supposed to happen from June 13-16.

We have already reported that Microsoft, Nintendo, and most recently Ubisoft, have all confirmed they will not be exhibiting on the floor of the Los Angeles Convention Center. Sony has not confirmed or denied its participation, but it has not been a part of E3 since even before the pandemic. Today, IGN is reporting that Sega and Tencent have both confirmed they will not be attending E3 2023. The article adds that even more publishers have decided not to exhibit at E3, but have yet to officially announce their plans.

E3's owners, the ESA, and the show's new organizers ReedPop have yet to comment on these new publisher no-shows. With less than 2 1/2 months to go before E3 2023 begins, ReedPop has yet to confirm its list of exhibitors at the show. The article points out that in previous years, most game publishers had already firmed up their E3 plans, but that's not the case for 2023. Furthermore, the pandemic forced publishers to cut their media and events budgets, so they may not be able to afford to attend E3 in any case.

Even with this exodus of companies, there will still likely be a lot of major video game news in early to mid-June. Microsoft will still hold an online Xbox Games Showcase on June 11. Ubisoft will also hold its own online event on June 12, and the Summer Games Fest, where a ton of games from different companies are revealed or demoed, will be held in LA and live streamed on June 8.