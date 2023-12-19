Bethesda plans to expand Fallout 76 with new areas, quests, and more in 2024

It's been over five years since Bethesda Softworks released its post-apocalypse multiplayer RPG Fallout 76. At the time of its release, it received a lot of negative reviews due to hordes of bugs and technical issues. Since then, the game has received plenty of improvements, along with new content that added new parts of the US to explore, including Pittsburgh and, more recently, Atlantic City.

Today, in a blog post, Bethesda announced that since the launch of the game, over 17 million players have checked out Fallout 76. It also presented a broad plan to expand the game's content with new areas to explore in 2024.

As we stated, the game recently added Atlantic City - Boardwalk Paradise. Sometime in the spring of 2024, Bethesda plans to open up that city with more content under the title Atlantic City - America's Playground. Players will take on a new mission to deal with the local legendary monster, the Jersey Devil.

Fallout 76 will also expand into a new area of the US later in the next year:

War never changes, but that sure doesn’t stop Appalachia from mutating! Later in 2024, we’re expanding our map southward, deep into the wooded heartland of Shenandoah. This uncharted, once-tranquil expanse in the heart of Virginia will bring a new questline, factions and rewards.

Of course, Bethesda plans to hold some more season events throughout 2024. The blog post also states there will be "several additional features and improvements that benefit our avid builders and adventurers alike." Details on these new features and improvements have yet to be revealed.

The blog post also mentioned the highly anticipated Fallout TV series that's due to begin on April 12 on Amazon Prime Video. Bethesda is also still working on a graphical update for its 2015-based single-player RPG Fallout 4, which will launch sometime in 2024.