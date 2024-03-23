Weekend PC Game Deals: Bundles to defend, Battlefield to try, and a DRM-free spring sale

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The Humble store brought forth two new bundles this week, and we are looking at the Best of Boomer Shooter collection first.

The bundle carries seven games. There are no tiers to go through in this one, with all six retro-inspired shooter games, plus Quake II, being offered for $18. It includes copies of Ultrakill, Turbo Overkill, Forgive Me Father 2, Quake II, Prodeus, Deadlink, and POSTAL: Brain Damaged - Connoisseur Edition.

At the same time, the Earth Defense Force (EDF) franchise also got bundled. The $1 tier carries EDF 4.1 The Shadow of New Despair, while paying $5 adds EDF 4.1 Wingdiver the Shooter. Next comes the $12 tier, which adds EDF: Iron Rain and 18 of its DLC packs. The final tier adds two more games: the latest entry EDF 5, and a copy of EDF: World Brothers, all for $18.

As the Epic Games Store’s spring sale continues, it brought another couple of games to claim for free this week.

Call of the Wild: The Angler is an open-world fishing experience made to offer relaxing sessions for players to catch and release various types of fish. Even cooperative multiplayer is here to play with friends. Meanwhile, Invincible Presents: Atom Eve is a visual novel RPG that tells an original story involving Atom Eve from the hit TV series. It touts branching narratives and turn-based superhero battles.

Call of the Wild: The Angler and Invincible Presents: Atom Eve are free to claim on the Epic Games Store until March 28. Next week, the metroidvania Islets will be free to claim from the store.

Free Events

Two games have gone temporarily free-to-play this weekend, and you can try them out with just a Steam account.

Battlefield 2042 just received its seventh seasonal update, Turning Point, carrying a new map, fresh weapons, and more. To celebrate the occasion, DICE has opened up the multiplayer shooter up for anyone to try through March 24.

At the same time, if you’re looking for a more casual experience with friends, the prop-hunt title Midnight Ghost Hunt is also having a free event. The title has four versus four multiplayer, letting groups of hunters go against ghosts possessing seemingly normal items to avoid being caught, but there are some twists in the gameplay too.

Big Deals

The Steam Spring Sale is over, but there’s still plenty of deals to go through as publishers continue their sales event. Here are the hand-picked big deals for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store’s DRM-free spring sale kicked off earlier this week, with thousands of both retro and modern games being discounted until April 4. There’s even a giveaway running for Book of Demons. Here are some highlights from what’s on offer:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.