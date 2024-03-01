Microsoft Edge 123 is now available in the Beta Channel

Microsoft has released Edge 123 for testing in the Beta Channel. The latter is the last testing "ring" before an update heads to all users in the Stable Channel. Usually, Microsoft tests an update for four weeks and then pushes it to the general public.

Microsoft Edge 123 Beta contains several enterprise-related feature changes, new policies, and traditional bug fixes. Here is the official changelog:

Customize organizational branding using the Microsoft Edge management service. Admins can customize their organization's branding assets onto Edge for Business through the Microsoft Edge management service. This branding can help users signed in with an Entra ID (formerly known as Azure Active Directory) more easily differentiate between multiple profiles and browser windows through visual cues on the profile pill, profile flyout, and Microsoft Edge for Business taskbar icon. The Microsoft Edge management service gives admins an enhanced experience to configure, preview, and customize how Microsoft Edge for Business shows the following organization brand assets: Organization name

Accent color

Organization logo

Microsoft Edge for Business taskbar icon overlay For more information, see Microsoft Edge for Business. Automatic profile switching controls for Microsoft Edge for Business in the Microsoft Edge management service. The Microsoft Edge management service provides admins with the ability to configure settings for automatic profile switching in the Microsoft Edge browser. This can help enforce context separation between their end users' work and personal browsing. Note: This experience is in public preview. Extending support for viewing MIP Protected PDF Files to different sovereignties (including GCCH). Sovereign cloud customers (including GCCH) can open MIP protected PDF content in Microsoft Edge. This change is available in the Microsoft Edge built-in PDF reader powered by Adobe Acrobat and the legacy Microsoft Edge PDF engine. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

In addition, Microsoft Edge 123 Beta contains multiple fixes released over the last several weeks in the Dev Channel. Here are their links for those wanting to learn more:

Microsoft Edge 123 is expected in the Release Channel on the week of March 21, 2024. If you want to get it now, head to the official Edge Insider website and download the latest Beta release.