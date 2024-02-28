Microsoft updates Edge Dev 123 with multiple fixes and improvements

Microsoft Edge 123.0.2420.6 is now available for testing in the Dev Channel. The update does not contain major new features, but it is packed with multiple fixes, improvements, and other enhancements to make your browsing experience better. Here is what is new.

What is new in Microsoft Edge Dev 123.0.2420.6?

Added features: Added restart functionality in video dubbing. Improved Reliability: Fixed a browser crash in autofill.

Fixed a browser crash on android. Changed behavior: Resolved a problem where clicking app icons did not close the Apps.

Fixed an issue of Browser essentials button disappear automatically in vertical tabs after applying themes.

Solved an issue that resulted in a blank area when changing from wide overlay to narrow side by side mode.

Fixed an issue that made the autofill coupons drop down invisible.

Fixed a bug that caused the PDF read aloud icon to disappear from the overflow menu.

Fixed an issue where the Export browsing data confirm button text was too long in some languages.

Fixed an issue of adding window management permission to site settings in edge://settings.

Resolved a problem with the toolbar not hiding properly.

Fixed an issue that made the Copilot toolbar overlap with the “Ask me about the selected text” button.

Fixed a problem with a white/black block appearing on the extreme right of the toolbar.

Fixed an issue that placed the Copilot Icon at the end of the App Tower.

Fixed an issue that made web pages open in normal mode when Dark Reader was installed/uninstalled in InPrivate mode.

Fixed an issue that placed the X button in the header instead of the tower.

Fixed an issue where auto open did not work after unpinning an app and turning on auto open setting.

The issue of the Dark theme for all web pages option appearing in the wrong position has been fixed.

Fixed a blank page issue on the edge://settings/searchEngines page.

Fixed an issue where the toolbar’s right-side color was not showing correctly.

WebView2: Fixed an issue that resulted in an error when updating WebView2.

Mac: Fixed an issue of casual games auto open toggle appearing for mac but not functioning.

iOS: Fixed an issue that makes the copilot toolbar compress when slowly moving the page.

Android: Resolved a problem with the Copilot toolbar vanishing when changing dark/light mode on android. Fixed an issue where the background color changed inconsistently in landscape mode on android.



You can download Microsoft Edge Dev 123 from the official Edge Insider website. It is available on Windows 10, Windows 11, macOS, Linux, and Android. Version 123 is expected in the Stable Channel on the week of March 21, 2024.