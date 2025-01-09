Microsoft fixes OneDrive freezes on macOS, offers affected users a workaround

Microsoft has updated its official documentation to notify macOS users that the bug causing the OneDrive app to freeze on macOS Sequoia has been fixed. A few months ago, Microsoft acknowledged a bug with the OneDrive app hanging when opening or saving files on macOS 15.

Now, if you are on macOS 15.2, the issues with freezes should be gone. If not, you can use the following workaround until you get your Mac to the latest macOS release:

Here is the workaround for opening files:

Open Activity Monitor.

Tip: You can find it in the Applications > Utilities folder, or search for it using Cmd + Space to open Spotlight. In the search bar at the top right of Activity Monitor, enter OpenAndSavePanelService Select the process from the list. It may have very high CPU usage or show "No response". In the top menu bar, click the X button and then choose Force Quit. Quit and restart OneDrive. Save your Office file to another folder location.

And here is the workaround for saving files:

Open Activity Monitor.

Tip: You can find it in the Applications > Utilities folder, or search for it using Cmd + Space to open Spotlight. In the search bar at the top right of Activity Monitor, enter OpenAndSavePanelService Select the process from the list. It may have very high CPU usage or show "No response". In the top menu bar, click the X button and then choose Force Quit. Move the file from your Desktop or Documents folder to another folder location. Open your file as normal.

Not all OneDrive bugs on macOS and Windows are now fixed, though. There are several issues with the inability to find certain files, view shared folders, or preview msg files. You can find all the known OneDrive issues and their workarounds in the official documentation.