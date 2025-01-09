Users report a revamped "Custom Instructions" interface on the ChatGPT web app

Several users on X have reported seeing a new interface that allows them to customize their interactions with ChatGPT. This new design seems to replace the previous "Custom Instructions" interface, which was accessible through Settings > Personalization > Custom Instructions.

Based on screenshots shared by users, there are four main ways to customize ChatGPT: "What should ChatGPT call you?", "What do you do?", "What traits should ChatGPT have?", and "Anything else ChatGPT should know about you?".

A new UI for Custom Instructions on ChatGPT is being rolled out to some users 👀



h/t @Makuh90 pic.twitter.com/brJ0uvX80o — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) January 9, 2025

The rest of the interface remains similar to the old custom instructions layout, with the "Enable for new chat" toggle still present.

When it comes to traits, users can select multiple options from the following list:

Chatty

Witty

Opinionated

Straight shooting

Gen Z

Encouraging

Skeptical

Traditional

Forward thinking

It appears this feature is not yet available to everyone, so if you don't see it in your ChatGPT settings, it should be rolling out soon. There's no official statement from OpenAI regarding the UI update at this time. This revamp follows the discovery that OpenAI migrated its ChatGPT web app from Next.js to the Remix JavaScript framework.

Custom Instructions were first launched in beta for Plus users in July 2023 to enhance interactions with the chatbot, and the feature expanded to all users in August of the same year.

In February 2024, OpenAI announced a memory feature that allows ChatGPT to remember previous conversations and use that context for future interactions.