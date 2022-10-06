Microsoft fixes several Tablet taskbar issues, and more, with Dev build 25217

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 Insider build 25217 to the Dev Channel. This is still version 22H2, since the Sun Valley 3 development, which was known as Windows 11 23H2, has seemingly been canceled in favor of releasing a major new Windows version every three years. So for now, the Dev Channel is sticking with version 22H2, which may eventually release sometime in 2023.

In the build Microsoft has fixed several Tablet-optimized taskbar bugs, though some still remain open. The full changelog is given below:

What’s new Developers can start building 3rd party widgets We are excited to announce support for 3rd party widgets as part of the WinAppSDK 1.2 preview 2 release. Our team has been working hard to expand the Widgets board that was first introduced in Windows 11 to more developers. The 3rd party widgets platform included in this release will allow developers to create widgets for their packaged Win32 apps and test them locally on the Windows 11 Widgets board. New features: Developers with packaged Win32 apps will be able to create and test 3rd party widgets locally if their machine is running in Developer Mode under Settings > Privacy & security > For developers. Developers will also need to be on the latest Insider Preview build from the Dev Channel to get the necessary update for the Widgets Board (version 521.20060.1205.0 or higher). For more information on widgets including pre-requisites please see Widget Design Docs and Widget Dev Docs. Known limitations: 3rd party widgets can only be tested locally on the latest Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel for this preview release. Once WinAppSDK 1.2 GA is out, users on released versions of Windows 11 can begin acquiring 3rd party widgets via the Microsoft Store for shipped versions of their app.

Support for 3rd party PWA widgets will also be coming as part of a future Microsoft Edge release. Cloud Suggestion in Simplified Chinese IME We are trying out some changes that will allow you to easily type fresh, hot, and popular words in Simplified Chinese. The changes include an improved cloud suggestion and integrated search suggestion. The cloud suggestion adds the most relevant word from Bing to the IME candidate window. We’ve updated the back-end logic so that we can provide better, fresh suggestions. Simplified Chinese IME candidate window with a word suggestion from Bing at the second place. The integrated search suggestion gives you additional suggestions that are similar to what you see in Bing search page. You can either insert a suggestion as text or search it directly in Bing. Bing search suggestions expanded from IME candidate window. To turn on these features, select a chevron button at the right end of the IME candidate window. You’ll find Turn on button. IME candidate window with a balloon tip that points to the chevron button. [We are beginning to roll this feature out, so it isn’t available to all Insiders just yet as we plan to monitor feedback and see how it lands before pushing it out to everyone.] FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Input and Language > Text Input.

Here are the Changes and Improvements in build 25217:

[Input] We began rolling out the new Tamil Anjal keyboard for the Tamil language with Build 25179 and starting today, it is now available to all Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. To add it, make sure Tamil (Singapore), Tamil (Malaysia), Tamil (Sri Lanka), or Tamil (India) is listed under Settings > Time & Language > Language & Region , and then click the “…” next to the language, select Language Options, and add Tamil Anjal (QWERTY) to the list of keyboards.

, and then click the “…” next to the language, select Language Options, and add Tamil Anjal (QWERTY) to the list of keyboards. We have disabled the new touch keyboard setting that first began rolling out to Windows Insiders in Build 25188 for now. We hope to bring this feature back in the future after further refinement of the design. As we’ve mentioned previously, features we try out in the Dev or Beta Channels may not always ship.

Here are all the bug fixes:

[Tablet-optimized taskbar] NOTE: These fixes will only show if tablet-optimized taskbar (documented here) is enabled on your device. Tablet-optimized taskbar is still rolling out to Windows Insiders and not yet available for everyone. We fixed the issue causing the taskbar to sometimes collapse when it should be expanded if there are no running windows on the desktop.

We fixed an issue that would occur when using the left or right edge gestures resulting in the Widgets or Notification Center (respectively) to overlap with or look truncated by the taskbar.

Fixed an issue that was causing the tablet-optimized taskbar to crash explorer.exe while switching apps.

Fixed an issue that was causing the tablet-optimized taskbar to crash explorer.exe if you entered the overflow flyout. [Windowing] Fixed an issue where the close button for window preview thumbnails in Task View was drawing slightly outside the bounds of the thumbnail.

Fixed an issue where when switching between windows in recent builds you might see the entire window flash black for a frame while rendering.

Fixed an issue causing Miracast video quality to be very slow and stuttering in recent flights despite having a solid internet connection. [System Tray Updates] NOTE: These fixes will only show if System Tray Updates (documented here) is enabled on your device. Tablet-optimized taskbar is still rolling out to Windows Insiders and not yet available for everyone. Fixed an issue so that Quick Settings items can now be rearranged with touch again. [Settings] Fixed an issue under Network and Internet > Advanced Network Settings, where certain networks were displaying the wrong link speed. [Other] Fixed an issue where remote desktop on ARM64 PCs was unexpectedly not using UDP and only TCP. NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11.

And finally we have the known issues:

[General] We’re looking into reports that audio stopped working for some Insiders after upgrading to the latest flights.

We’re investigating reports of a few different apps having started crashing in recent builds.

We’re investigating reports that various UI elements in apps appear to be disappearing and reappearing sometimes in recent builds. [Tablet-optimized taskbar] The taskbar sometimes flashes when transitioning between desktop posture and tablet posture.

The taskbar takes longer than expected to transition to the touch-optimized version when switching between desktop posture and tablet posture.

When using the bottom right edge gesture to see Quick Settings, the taskbar sometimes stays stuck in the expanded state, instead of dismissing to collapsed state. [Widgets] In right-to-left display languages like Arabic, content animates out of view before the widgets board resizes when clicking to expanded view of the widgets board.

Notification badge number may appear misaligned on the taskbar.

You can read the official blog post here.