Microsoft Flight Simulator adds Caribbean World Update and the Bell 47J Ranger helicopter

It may be January, but pilots in Microsoft Flight Simulator can now head over to much warmer climates with the flight sim's latest free World Update. This time, the development team has added a lot more detail to the Caribbean section of the world.

In a blog post, Microsoft says that it has added a lot of new graphical upgrades to island in that part of the world including:

Antigua

Aruba

Bahamas

Barbados

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Dominican Republic

Grenada

Haiti

Jamaica

Puerto Rico

Saint Kitts & Nevis

Trinidad & Tobago

Turks & Caicos

United States Virgin Islands

The update includes over 100 points of interest in the Caribbean, along with seven new detailed airports. There are also a number of new activities to check out:

Three Discovery Flights: Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, and San Juan, Puerto Rico

Three Landing Challenges: The Dominican Republic’s Gregorio Luperón International Airport (MDPP), a Famous Landing Challenge; North Eleuthera Airport (MYEH) of The Bahamas, an Epic Landing Challenge; and Haiti’s Antoine-Simon Airport (MTCA)

An Epic Landing Challenge

Three Bush Trips showcasing the beauty of the region

In addition to the free Caribbean update, Microsoft Flight Simulator pilots can also check out the classic four-seat 47J Ranger helicopter. First launched in 1956, it later became the first helicopter to transport a sitting US President, Dwight D. Eisenhower, in 1957. Microsoft says:

The Bell 47J measures 32 feet, 5 inches in length, stands 9 feet, 3 inches tall, and has a 2-blade main rotor system with a diameter of 37 feet, 2 inches. It is powered by a 6-cylinder Lycoming VO-540-B1B piston engine that delivers up to 260 horsepower to the rotor systems. It has a range of 260 miles, climbs at 870 feet per minute, and has a service ceiling of 11,000 feet above sea level. It cruises at 91 miles per hour and has a top speed of 105 mph.

The version in Microsoft Flight Simulator comes with seven liveries and can be used with either conventional landing skids or floats for water landings. It's available now in the game's Marketplace for $14.99.