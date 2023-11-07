Microsoft Flight Simulator update adds more detail to the Nordic countries and Greenland

Microsoft Flight Simulator pilots have been patiently waiting for another World Update to the flight sim game. Today, that update has arrived, as the game has added lots of new visual details and some new local challenges, to the Nordic countries and Greenland. There's also a new Local Legend plane to check out as well.

In a blog post, Microsoft says World Update XV brings new details and new points of interest to Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, the Faroe Islands, and Greenland, Here's the summary of what's included in the update:

90 hand-made points of interest.

10 TIN (triangulated irregular network) cities.

5 hand-crafted airports.

Broad-based, high-resolution geographic updates using significantly enhanced DEMs (digital elevation models) in Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.

Fresh aerial imagery and satellite data across the entire region

The visual updates are accompanied by a number of new challenges and flight trips that pilots can take on in the Nordic regions:

Four discovery flights: Bergen (Norway), Gothenburg (Sweden), the Faroe Islands (Denmark), and Reykjavík (Iceland).

Three landing challenges: Akureyri Airport (BIAR), a famous challenge in northern Iceland; Ekeby Airport (ESSC), an epic sailplane challenge in Sweden; and a bold challenge at Norway’s Mo i Rana Airport (ENRA).

Three bush trips: the Baltic Coast of Denmark and Sweden which traverses some of Europe’s most exquisite coastal landscapes; the adventurous Greenland Exploration; and Spitsbergen, which begins with an exploration of Norway’s Spitsbergen, then crosses open water to visit northern mainland Norway.

As usual, this latest World Update is being released for free to all Microsoft Flight Simulator owners.

In addition, the game is adding a new Local Legend plane for pilots to take control of; the 1940s SAAB B 17A dive bomber. It's available in seven liveries: SE-BYH; Swedish Air Force (17342); Swedish Air Force (17396); Imperial Ethiopian Air Force (319); Finnish Air Force (SH-1); Xbox Aviators Club; and Aviators Club.