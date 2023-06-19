Microsoft Flight Simulator's new free update adds more detail to five cities in France

Microsoft Flight Simulator pilots have some new cities to fly over today. The latest free update to the 2020 reboot of the flight sim franchise adds details to five cities in France, along with a new option to view a famous airport.

The Xbox Wire page has the details on the new free update, including what pilots can now expect to see in the newly rebooted cities in France:

Amiens, located in France’s northern region, is home to the Amiens Cathedral, the largest gothic cathedral in France.

Angers, in the western region, is renowned for the towering Angers Cathedral and its black- and white-walled castle.

Nantes, near the Atlantic coast just west of Angers, invites aerial exploration of its myriad architectural displays along the Loire River and of the Castle of the Dukes of Brittany.

Nîmes, in southern France, offers an incredible collection of Roman-era architecture, including the Arena of Nîmes, an amphitheater that still hosts live shows to vast audiences.

Reims, located 80 miles northeast of Paris, claims some of the best examples of French Gothic architecture, notably Reims Cathedral.

The Paris–Le Bourget Airport can now also be viewed in standard mode and also in festive mode. the airport, best known as the landing spot for Charles Lindbergh's Spirit of St. Louis plane on its transcontinental solo air voyage in 1927, will be the home of the 2023 Paris Air Show that starts today. It will be the first time the event will be held since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pilots can also purchase a new virtual aircraft today. The French-made Latécoère Model 631 was a massive flying boat that first flew in 1942. The six-engine aircraft was made to travel over oceans and was the largest flying boat for a number of years. The famous Hughes H-4 Hercules “Spruce Goose" plane was larger, but it flew only once. Microsoft Flight Simulator pilots can get the virtual version of the Latécoère Model 631 for $14.99.

Last week, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 was revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase, and it's due for release, naturally, sometime in 2024.