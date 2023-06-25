More Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 details, including graphics and physics improvements

Earlier this month at the Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 was officially revealed. The next major edition of the company's long-running flight sim series will include the addition of many different kinds of air and pilot professions. However, we now know a bit more about what the new version of the game will be like.

The game's official YouTube channel has uploaded a video of a presentation at the recent FlightSimExpo 2023 in Houston. It shows Jorg Neumann, the head of the Microsoft Flight Simulator team, and Sebastian Wloch, the CEO of the game's main developer Asobo Studio, talking and showing the audience some of the new features in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

One of the biggest changes is that the new game will actually have a thin client download compared to the current Microsoft Flight Simulator game. Wloch stated that currently the terrain data is in the cloud, but in the future, gamers will only need to download what they need in the game, instead of tons of textures that they will likely never see. This will cut down on downloads for updating the game and will also keep the system requirements to a minimum, while at the same time speeding up loading times.

The 2024 edition will also have a new physics and aerodynamics engine. Aircraft mod makers will have a ton of new ways to modify existing aircraft, along with making their own. There will also be support for both rigid and soft bodies for the game's hot air balloon support, along with tissues and ropes for some of the game's new air activities.

In addition, the new version of the sim will see improvements in aircraft systems like electric, fuel, hydraulic, and more. There will also be a wear and tear system for aircraft.

New and improved graphical features will be seen in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. That will include more dynamic graphics such as storms and tornados, movement on the ground by wildlife, cars, and boats, and more.

The current Microsoft Flight Simulator will also continue to be supported. In fact, there's a new aircraft for the game, the Ford 4-AT Trimotor, that's available to download and keep right now until June 30. Also, a new free Cities Update is coming next week, which will add lots of details to several cities in Texas, including Austin, San Antonio, Waco, and more