Microsoft ID@Xbox Demo Fest begins with over 40 indie game demos until July 17

If you own an Xbox Series S or X console, or even the older Xbox One, you can now check out a bunch of free demos for upcoming games for a limited time. This is all part of Microsoft's annual ID@Xbox Demo Fest that starts today and runs through Monday, July 17.

In a blog post, Microsoft has a list of the over 40 new demos that are now available to download and play for free:

A Duel Hand Disaster: Trackher (Ask An Enemy Studios)

Aaero2 (Mad Fellows)

Alchemist: The Potion Monger (Art Games Studio)

Alisa (Casper Croes)

Astrea: The Six-Sided Oracles (Little Leo Games)

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles (Exit Plan Games)

BattleCakes (Volcano Bean)

Black Skylands (Hungry Couch)

Born of Bread (WildArts)

Boxville (Triomatica Games)

Cell Scientists: Beyond (R-Next)

Cross Tails (Rideon)

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle (Invader Studios)

Death Relives (Nyctophile Studios)

Demonschool (Necrosoft Game)

Deserted (Zebik Media Interactive)

Dynacat (Replayne)

Evil Wizard (Rubber Duck Games)

Exhausted Man (Candleman Games)

Fall of Porcupine (Critical Rabbit)

Frank and Drake (Appnormals Team)

Knights of Braveland (Ellada Games)

Let’s Cook Togther 2 (Yellow Dot)

Lies of P (Neowitz)

Lunark (Canari Games)

Marble It Up! Ultra (Marble It Up)

Metaball (Bucketplay)

Metal Mind (Whirllaxy Studio)

Overpass: Rhythm Roadtrip (Studio Bean)

Pixel Cafe (Baltoro Games)

Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio)

PolyFury (Wayfarer Games)

Punch Club 2: Fast Forward (Lazy Bear Games)

Raging Bytes (Hit-Point)

Rain World (Videocult)

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

Sker Ritual (Wales Interactive)

Slave Zero X (Poppy Works)

Space Boat (Recombobulator Games)

Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde (Creature Cauldron)

Spirit of the Island (1 Million Bits Horde)

Stonks-9800: Stock Market Simulator (Ternox)

The Isle Tide Hotel (Wales Interactive/Interflix Media)

The Night of the Rabbit (Daedalic Entertainment)

The Wandering Village (Stray Fawn Studio)

Trinity Fusion (Angry Mob Games)

Worldless (Noname)

WrestleQuest (Mega Cat Studios)

Microsoft notes that these game demos are works in progress and "may not represent the full game at their release". The developers of these games are also looking for feedback so they can improve the final versions.