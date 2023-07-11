Windows 11 July Patch Tuesday update KB5028185 arrives

Microsoft has just released the July Patch Tuesday update KB5028185 for Windows 11 users, taking it up to OS Build 22621.1992. Interestingly, this update comes with quite an extensive list of features.

Highlights

This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.

New! This update expands the roll out of notification badging for Microsoft accounts on the Start menu. A Microsoft account is what connects Windows to your Microsoft apps. The account backs up all your data and helps you to manage your subscriptions. You can also add extra security steps to keep you from being locked out of your account. This feature gives you quick access to important account-related notifications.

This update improves the sharing of a local file in File Explorer with Microsoft Outlook contacts. You now have the option to quickly email the file to yourself. In addition, loading your contacts from Outlook is better. This feature is not available for files stored in Microsoft OneDrive folders. OneDrive has its own sharing functionality. New! This update adds live captions for the following languages: Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) French (France, Canada) German Italian Japanese Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal) Spanish Danish English (Ireland, other English dialects) Korean

This update adds live captions for the following languages:

To turn on live captions, use the WIN + Ctrl + Lkeyboard shortcut. You can also use the Quick Settings accessibility flyout menu. When you turn it on for the first time, Windows will ask you to download the required speech recognition support. Speech recognition support might not be available in your preferred language, or you might want support in other languages. You can download speech recognition support from Settings > Time & Language > Language & region. To learn more, see Use live captions to better understand audio.

New! This update redesigns the in-app voice access command help page. Every command now has a description and examples of its variations. The search bar allows you to quickly find commands. The new categories provide further guidance. You can access the command help page on the voice access bar from Help > View all commands or use the voice access command “what can I say?” Note that the help page might not include all commands. Also, the supplementary information might be inaccurate. We plan to update this in the future. For a list of all Voice Access commands, see Use voice access to control your PC & author text with your voice.

This update adds voice access command support for the following English dialects:

When you turn on voice access for the first time, Windows will ask you to download a speech model. You might not find a speech model that matches your display language. You can still use voice access in English (US). You can always choose a different language from Settings > Language on the voice access bar.

New! This update adds new text selection and editing voice access commands.

This update adds new text selection and editing voice access commands. New! This update adds a VPN status icon, a small shield, to the system tray. It displays when you are connected to a recognized VPN profile. The VPN icon will be overlayed in your system’s accent color over the active network connection.

This update provides a copy button for you to quickly copy two-factor authentication (2FA) codes. These are in notification toasts you get from apps installed on your PC or from phones linked to your PC. Note that this feature only works for English. New! This update adds access key shortcuts to File Explorer’s context menu. An access key is a one keystroke shortcut. You can use it to quickly run a command in a context menu using your keyboard. Each access key corresponds to a letter in the display name of the menu item. To try this out, you can click on a file in File Explorer and press the menu key on your keyboard.

New! This update adds multi-app kiosk mode, which is a lockdown feature. If you are an administrator, you can specify the apps that can run on a device. Other apps will not run. You can also block certain functionalities. You can configure distinct types of access and apps to run for different users on one device. Multi-app kiosk mode is ideal for scenarios in which multiple people use the same device. Some examples are frontline workers, retail, education, and test taking. Some lockdown customizations include: Limit access to Settings, except certain pages, such as Wi-Fi and screen brightness Show only the apps that are allowed on the Start menu Block certain toasts and pop-up windows

Currently, you can enable multi-app kiosk mode using PowerShell and WMI Bridge. To learn more, see Set up a multi-app kiosk on Windows 11 and AssignedAccess CSP. Support for Microsoft Intune, mobile device management (MDM), and provisioning package configuration is coming soon.

New! This update introduces live kernel memory dump (LKD) collection from Task Manager. Using LKD, you can gather data to troubleshoot an issue while the OS continues to work. This reduces downtime when you must investigate an unresponsive program or high-impact failures. To learn more, see Task Manager live memory dump.

To capture an LKD, go to Task Manager > Details. Right-click the System process. Select Create live kernel memory dump file. This capturesa Full live kernel or Kernel stack memory dump. The dump will be written to a fixed location: %LocalAppData%\Microsoft\Windows\TaskManager\LiveKernelDumps. You can also go to the Task Manager Settings page to view or edit the settings for live kernel memory dumps.

New! This update replaces the settings for Show the touch keyboard when there’s no keyboard attached . These are located at Settings > Time & language > Typing > Touch keyboard . A new dropdown menu gives you three options to control whether tapping an edit control should open the touch keyboard. The options are: Never . This suppresses the touch keyboard even when no hardware keyboard is attached. When no keyboard attached . This shows the touch keyboard only when you use the device as a tablet without the hardware keyboard. Always . This shows the touch keyboard even when the hardware keyboard is attached.

This update adds a USB4 hubs and devices Settings page. You can find it at . This new page provides information about the system’s USB4 capabilities and the attached peripherals on a system that supports USB4. This information helps with troubleshooting when you need manufacturer or system administrator support. Some features include:

If your system does not support USB4 with the Microsoft USB4 Connection Manager, this page will not appear. On systems that support USB4, you will see USB4 Host Router in Device Manager.