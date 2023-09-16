Get these fast Corsair MP600 Pro XT internal SSDs for their lowest prices ever at Amazon

Corsair makes some of the fastest internal solid-state drives for your PC. It's also one of the few companies that offer storage models up to 8TB. If you are looking for some speedy SDDs to expand your PC's storage space, the Corsair MP600 Pro XT models are all currently at all-time price lows at Amazon.

The 1TB model is priced at just $69.99 at the moment, and the 2TB and 4TB models are priced at $119.99 and $314.99, respectively. The 4TB model is discounted by $80 off its normal $394.99 price. If you need that much storage, there's also the 8TB edition at $969.99 or $220 off its normal $1,189.99 price tag.

These PCIe Gen4 internal SSDs are very fast, with read speeds of up to 7,100 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,800 MB/s.

These SSDs use high-density 3D TLC NAND memory, which Corsair says should support up to 3,000TB written. The company claims that should keep the MP600 Pro XT going for over 100 years.

Finally, all of these SSDs come with a built-in aluminum heatspreader, which should keep these drives going at high speeds and performance with little to no throttling.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals.

