Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming rooted in Xbox, but future growth is beyond the console

The Xbox Cloud gaming has been making huge strides. The service has grown 1800% in the past year alone, indicated Kevin LaChapelle who is the Vice President of the xCloud platform at Microsoft.

Kevin LaChapelle and Catherine Gluckstein have led the Xbox Cloud Gaming effort. The official Xbox channel on YouTube posted a video wherein the two discussed the biggest updates and enhancements of the Xbox Cloud Gaming platform.

LaChapelle revealed that Microsoft is actively engaged in adding multiple new servers across the globe to meet the rising demand of gamers. He mentioned the Xbox Cloud Gaming's server cluster is expected to double in the coming year.

The future of Microsoft's gaming business is deeply rooted in the Xbox. However, the next phase of growth will increasingly come from beyond the high-end, dedicated gaming console. Microsoft is looking beyond the console and exploring expansion through smartphones, tablets, and PCs.

Incidentally, none of these devices will need to run the Windows operating system. As long as these devices have a reliable internet connection, and support a secure browser, they can help Microsoft's gaming business grow. Devices such as the Steam Deck, Android smartphones and tablets, Smart TVs, and even Apple devices, would be instrumental in driving up adoption.

The Xbox Cloud Gaming platform shot up in adoption, noticeably due to Fortnite. The insanely popular game from EPIC Games is available for free to play via Xbox.com/play. Gamers don't even need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to access Fortnite.

Through the video, Microsoft has also urged users of the Xbox Cloud Gaming service to offer their feedback on the Xbox Cloud Gaming Feedback portal.

Xbox Cloud Gaming has undoubtedly surged in terms of active users. The Xbox Game Pass subscription has proven to be very attractive in terms of pricing and access to game titles. With Microsoft continually tweaking and improving the service, xCloud might just trump GeForce Now, Google Stadia, PlayStation Now, and other rival cloud gaming services.