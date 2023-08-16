Microsoft: New August 2023 security updates fix the massive issue that broke Exchange Server

Microsoft, last week, released its August Patch Tuesday security updates for Windows 10 (KB5029244) and Windows 11 (KB5029263/KB5029253) and also Servers. Speaking of security patches, the company, a couple of days later also released a Microsoft Defender update for Windows 11, Windows 10, and Servers, installation images.

A bit bizarrely perhaps, this month's Patch also enables a kernel security vulnerability fix by default, something Microsoft had cautioned back in June that it could potentially break something on your system.

Speaking of such issues, Microsoft also resolved the massive problem that August 2023 Exchange Server security updates (SUs) were causing. Microsoft had to pull the update and updated SUs have been released today. About this re-published update, the company explains how to deploy the new SUs:

The updated SUs resolve the localization issue, but if you were affected by the issue and used the workaround to install the original release, you need to act. To help you understand the actions needed, we use the following naming convention to distinguish between the original August 2023 SU and the re-release: Aug SUv1: original August 2023 SU (released on 8/8/2023)

Aug SUv2: re-released August 2023 SU (released on 8/15/2023) The following table describes the actions you need to take based on your environment: If Aug SUv1… And you… Then, you should… …was installed manually without any problems or issues (no corrective action was needed) Optionally install Aug SUv2 or install later SUs (when released) …was installed automatically (Microsoft / Windows Update) without any problems or issues (no corrective action was needed) Aug SUv2 will be downloaded automatically. Install later SUs (when released) …failed during Setup, and left Exchange services disabled …restarted the Exchange services using ServiceControl.ps1 AfterPatch (or other means), but you did not install Aug SUv1 Install Aug SUv2 and then later SUs (when released) …failed during Setup, and left Exchange services disabled …restarted the Exchange services using ServiceControl.ps1 AfterPatch (or other means), and you used the workaround to manually create a “Network Service” account and then installed Aug SUv1 1. Uninstall Aug SUv1 and reboot 2. Remove the manually created “Network Service” account (if it still exists)



3. Install Aug SUv2 and then later SUs (when released) …was not/never installed …want to keep your Exchange server up-to-date Install Aug SUv2 and then later SUs (when released)

The download links have been updated on the original blog post.