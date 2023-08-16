Xbox Series X and S console owners can now preload the Mortal Kombat 1 preorder beta

It's almost time to get back into the fighting ring with the next game in the Mortal Kombat franchise. People who preordered Mortal Kombat 1 for Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S consoles can now preload the beta test before it begins on Friday, August 18.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the official Mortal Kombat account stated that Xbox Series X and S owners will get this preload privilege for the beta test ahead of PlayStation 5 owners. Those folks will have to wait to download the beta until it actually begins at 11 am Eastern time on August 18 (8 am Pacific time).

Xbox owners can search in the Xbox store for "Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-Order Beta" to start the preload process. Again, you have to preorder the full game to get access to the test.

As we have reported before, the beta test will last until August 21. It will include access to six of the game's playable fighters (Liu Kang, Sub-Zero, Kenshi, Kitana, Johnny Cage, and Li Mei) along with four of its AI-assisted Kameo fighters (Kano, Sonya, Jax, and Frost). The beta stages will be The Teahouse & Johnny Cage's Mansion.

Developer NetherRealm has also released a new trailer showing the six playable fighters in the Mortal Kombat 1 beta test with a lot of bloody action.

There's still plenty of time to preorder the game on Xbox and PlayStation platforms so you can check out the weekend beta test. You can preorder either version of the game now on Amazon.

The full version of Mortal Kombat 1 will launch on September 19 and will also be available for the PC and Nintendo's Switch console. There are unconfirmed rumors that the game will also include a new single player third person mode, Invasions, in addition to its traditional fighting modes.

