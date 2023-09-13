Microsoft: August 2023 security patches for Office, Outlook, Excel, Word, and more, are here

Yesterday, Microsoft released its Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 10 (KB5030211) and Windows 11(KB5030217/KB5030219). Alongside that, the company has also released dynamic updates (KB5030326 and KB5030327) for Windows 11 versions 21H2 and 22H2, respectively, which are meant to improve the Setup process. These are installed automatically though you can also manually download them.
As usual, Microsoft also pushed security updates for its Office products, both 2013 and 2016 editions. The updates patch Excel and Outlook information disclosure vulnerability, spoofing, and more.
The full list of updates alongside their knowledge base (KB) articles are given below:
Microsoft Office 2016
Product
Knowledge Base article title and number
Excel 2016
Description of the security update for Excel 2016: September 12, 2023 (KB5002496)
Office 2016
Description of the security update for Office 2016: September 12, 2023 (KB5002100)
Office 2016
Description of the security update for Office 2016: September 12, 2023 (KB5002457)
Office 2016
Description of the security update for Office 2016: September 12, 2023 (KB5002498)
Outlook 2016
Description of the security update for Outlook 2016: September 12, 2023 (KB5002499)
Word 2016
Description of the security update for Word 2016: September 12, 2023 (KB5002497)
Microsoft Office 2013
Product
Knowledge Base article title and number
Excel 2013
Description of the security update for Excel 2013: September 12, 2023 (KB5002488)
Office 2013
Description of the security update for Office 2013: September 12, 2023 (KB5002477)
Word 2013
Description of the security update for Word 2013: September 12, 2023 (KB5002483)
SharePoint Server Subscription Edition
Product
Knowledge Base article title and number
SharePoint Server Subscription Edition
Description of the security update for SharePoint Server Subscription Edition: September 12, 2023 (KB5002474)
Microsoft SharePoint Server 2019
Product
Knowledge Base article title and number
SharePoint Server 2019
Description of the security update for SharePoint Server 2019: September 12, 2023 (KB5002472)
SharePoint Server 2019 Language Pack
September 12, 2023, update for SharePoint Server 2019 Language Pack (KB5002471)
Microsoft SharePoint Server 2016
Product
Knowledge Base article title and number
SharePoint Enterprise Server 2016
Description of the security update for SharePoint Enterprise Server 2016: September 12, 2023 (KB5002494)
SharePoint Enterprise Server 2016 Language Pack
Description of the security update for SharePoint Enterprise Server 2016 Language Pack: September 12, 2023 (KB5002501)
Office Online Server
Product
Knowledge Base article title and number
Office Online Server
Description of the security update for Office Online Server: September 12, 2023 (KB5002470)
You may find more details in the Microsoft support article.
