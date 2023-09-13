Microsoft: August 2023 security patches for Office, Outlook, Excel, Word, and more, are here

Yesterday, Microsoft released its Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 10 (KB5030211) and Windows 11(KB5030217/KB5030219). Alongside that, the company has also released dynamic updates (KB5030326 and KB5030327) for Windows 11 versions 21H2 and 22H2, respectively, which are meant to improve the Setup process. These are installed automatically though you can also manually download them.

As usual, Microsoft also pushed security updates for its Office products, both 2013 and 2016 editions. The updates patch Excel and Outlook information disclosure vulnerability, spoofing, and more.

The full list of updates alongside their knowledge base (KB) articles are given below:

You may find more details in the Microsoft support article.