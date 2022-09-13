Microsoft releases September's Patch Tuesday update (KB5017328) for Windows 11

We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

After installing this update, XPS Viewer might be unable to open XML Paper Specification (XPS) documents in some non-English languages, including some Japanese and Chinese character encodings. This issue affects both XML Paper Specification (XPS) and Open XML Paper Specification (OXPS) files. When encountering this issue, you may receive an error, "This page cannot be displayed" within XPS Viewer or it might stop responding and have high CPU usage with continually increasing memory usage. When the error is encountered, if XPS Viewer is not closed it might reach up to 2.5GB of memory usage before closing unexpectedly.

All users

Starting at 12:00 A.M. Saturday, September 10, 2022, the official time in Chile will advance 60 minutes in accordance with the August 9, 2022 official announcement by the Chilean government about a daylight saving time (DST) time zone change. This moves the DST change which was previously September 4 to September 10. Symptoms if the workaround is not used on devices between September 4, 2022 and September 11, 2022: ​Time shown in Windows and apps will not be correct.

​Apps and cloud services which use date and time for integral functions, such as Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Outlook, notifications and scheduling of meetings might be 60 minutes off.

​Automation that uses date and time, such as Scheduled tasks, might not run at the expected time.

​Timestamp on transactions, files, and logs will be 60 minutes off.

​Operations that rely on time-dependent protocols such as Kerberos might cause authentication failures when attempting to logon or access resources.

​Windows devices and apps outside of Chile might also be affected if they are connecting to servers or devices in Chile or if they are scheduling or attending meetings taking place in Chile from another location or time zone. Windows devices outside of Chile should not use the workaround, as it would change their local time on the device.