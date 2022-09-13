Microsoft releases September's Patch Tuesday update (KB5017328) for Windows 11

Microsoft has released the latest Patch Tuesday update (KB5017328). It includes a fix for a web dialog not appearing when signing in and out of your Microsoft account, an issue that has been present since KB5016691. There are also several known issues and relevant workarounds. After applying the update, your system will be on Build 22000.978.
Highlights
- Addresses a known issue that affects Microsoft accounts (MSA). The web dialog that you use to sign in or sign out might not appear. This issue occurs on devices that have installed KB5016691.
- Addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.
Improvements
This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5016691 (released August 25, 2022) and also addresses the following issues:
If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.
For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the September 2022 Security Updates.
Known issues in this update
|
Applies to
|Symptom
|Workaround
|
IT admins
|
After installing this update, XPS Viewer might be unable to open XML Paper Specification (XPS) documents in some non-English languages, including some Japanese and Chinese character encodings. This issue affects both XML Paper Specification (XPS) and Open XML Paper Specification (OXPS) files. When encountering this issue, you may receive an error, "This page cannot be displayed" within XPS Viewer or it might stop responding and have high CPU usage with continually increasing memory usage. When the error is encountered, if XPS Viewer is not closed it might reach up to 2.5GB of memory usage before closing unexpectedly.
This issue does not affect most home users. The XPS Viewer is no longer installed by default as of Windows 10, version 1803 and must be manually installed.
|
We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.
|
All users
|
Starting at 12:00 A.M. Saturday, September 10, 2022, the official time in Chile will advance 60 minutes in accordance with the August 9, 2022 official announcement by the Chilean government about a daylight saving time (DST) time zone change. This moves the DST change which was previously September 4 to September 10.
Symptoms if the workaround is not used on devices between September 4, 2022 and September 11, 2022:
|
To mitigate this issue, please see Possible issues caused by new Daylight Savings Time in Chile.
We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.
Note We plan to release an update to support this change; however, there might be insufficient time to properly build, test, and release such an update before the change goes into effect. Please use the workaround above.
Microsoft has also included Windows 11 servicing stack update 22000.975 with today’s update. Servicing stack updates bring improvements to ensure that Windows downloads and installs updates smoothly in the future. To get the latest Patch Tuesday update, just open up Windows Update and apply the available updates. You can also download the update for installation on offline machines from the Microsoft Update Catalog website.
