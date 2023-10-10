Windows 11 October Patch Tuesday update (KB5031354) arrives with Moment 4 changes

Microsoft has released the Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11 22H2 (KB5031354). The update bumps 22H2 to Build 22621.2428. Please be aware that Windows 11 21H2 is no longer supported and you should upgrade as soon as possible to remain protected.

This update includes improvements that were released at the end of September as part of the Moment 4 update.

Windows 11 22H2

Highlights This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.

Improvements This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5030310 (released September 26, 2023). When you install this KB: To protect against CVE-2023-44487, you should install the latest Windows update. Based on your use case, you can also set the limit of the RST_STREAMS per minute using the new registry keys in this update. Registry key Default value Valid value range Registry key function Http2MaxClientResetsPerMinute 400 0–65535 Sets the allowed number of resets (RST_STREAMS) per minute for a connection. When you reach this limit, a GOAWAY message is sent to client for the connection. Http2MaxClientResetsGoaway 1 0-1 Disables or enables the GOAWAY message to send when you reach the limit. If you set this to 0, the connection ends as soon as you reach the limit. If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device. For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the October 2023 Security Updates.

Windows 11 servicing stack update - 22621.2423 This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

Known issues in this update Microsoft is not currently aware of any issues with this update.

This update is available through Windows Update and should install automatically in time, however, if you need to download them for offline installation, get them from the Microsoft Update Catalog (22H2).