Corsair announces K60 PRO TKL and K70 PRO OPX keyboards

Corsair has announced two new keyboards targeted at gamers and content creators: the K60 PRO TKL and K70 PRO OPX. Corsair's latest keyboards are bit chunkier than the K100 AIR that the company announced last week, but Corsair has upped the tech quotient for these new keyboards with the inclusion of its exclusive OPX optical-mechanical keyswitches.

Corsair's OPX switches deliver a 1.0 mm actuation distance and smooth linear motion intended to balance the needs of gamers and typists. Each OPX switch is guaranteed for 150 million keystrokes.

Along with the OPX switches, both keyboards feature a brushed aluminum frame and full RGB backlighting. As with most Corsair keyboards, users can fully control and customize the RGB backlighting with Corsair's iCUE software, along with key remapping, macro programming, and synchronized lighting effects with select games.

Both keyboards also include a detachable USB Type-C cable.

Featuring a compact tenkeyless form-factor keyboard designed to fit tighter desktop spaces, the K60 PRO TKL offers 8,000Hz hyper-polling. The keyboard comes with durable polycarbonate keycaps. It also includes shortcuts to control media, volume, and onboard functions.

The K60 PRO TKL is available now for $129.99.

The K70 PRO OPX is a more traditional full-size gaming keyboard offering with PBT double-shot keycaps. The K70 adds a ten key along with dedicated media control buttons, function controls, and an aluminum volume roller.

The K70 also includes Corsair's AXON hyper-processing technology for 8,000 Hz hyper-polling, 4,000 Hz key scanning, and up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting, all backed up by 8 MB of storage to hold up to 50 saved profiles.

The K70 PRO OPX is available now in black or white for $179.99.

Corsair also took advantage of the moment to announce that the K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS 60% keyboard is now available in a white version.

The K70 PRO MINI WIRELESS is available now in white for $179.99.