Windows 10 September 2022 Patch Tuesday (KB5017308) out — here's what's new and what's broke

It's the second Tuesday of the month, which means it's Patch Tuesday time again. As such, today Microsoft is rolling out the monthly security update (also called "B release") for July 2022 on Windows Server 20H2, and Windows 10 for the latest versions, 21H1, 21H2. The new updates are being distributed under KB5017308, bumping up the builds to 19042.2006, 19043.2006, and 19044.2006. You can find standalone links to download the new update on Microsoft Update Catalog at this link here.
The major highlight of the release is security updates for Windows 10 and as is generally the case, the Redmond company has also listed the known issues in the update, which is always handy. Here are the symptoms and their respective workarounds:
|Symptoms
|Workaround
|
Devices with Windows installations created from custom offline media or custom ISO image might have Microsoft Edge Legacy removed by this update, but not automatically replaced by the new Microsoft Edge. This issue is only encountered when custom offline media or ISO images are created by slipstreaming this update into the image without having first installed the standalone servicing stack update (SSU) released March 29, 2021 or later.
Note Devices that connect directly to Windows Update to receive updates are not affected. This includes devices using Windows Update for Business. Any device connecting to Windows Update should always receive the latest versions of the SSU and latest cumulative update (LCU) without any extra steps.
|
To avoid this issue, be sure to first slipstream the SSU released March 29, 2021 or later into the custom offline media or ISO image before slipstreaming the LCU. To do this with the combined SSU and LCU packages now used for Windows 10, version 20H2 and Windows 10, version 2004, you will need to extract the SSU from the combined package. Use the following steps to extract the SSU:
If you have already encountered this issue by installing the OS using affected custom media, you can mitigate it by directly installing the new Microsoft Edge. If you need to broadly deploy the new Microsoft Edge for business, see Download and deploy Microsoft Edge for business.
|
After installing this update, XPS Viewer might be unable to open XML Paper Specification (XPS) documents in some non-English languages, including some Japanese and Chinese character encodings. This issue affects both XML Paper Specification (XPS) and Open XML Paper Specification (OXPS) files. When encountering this issue, you may receive an error, "This page cannot be displayed" within XPS Viewer or it might stop responding and have high CPU usage with continually increasing memory usage. When the error is encountered, if XPS Viewer is not closed it might reach up to 2.5GB of memory usage before closing unexpectedly.
This issue does not affect most home users. The XPS Viewer is no longer installed by default as of Windows 10, version 1803 and must be manually installed.
|We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.
|
Starting at 12:00 A.M. Saturday, September 10, 2022, the official time in Chile will advance 60 minutes in accordance with the August 9, 2022 official announcement by the Chilean government about a daylight saving time (DST) time zone change. This moves the DST change which was previously September 4 to September 10.
Symptoms if the workaround is not used on devices between September 4, 2022 and September 11, 2022:
|
To mitigate this issue, please see one of the following:
We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.
Note We plan to release an update to support this change; however, there might be insufficient time to properly build, test, and release such an update before the change goes into effect. Please use the workaround above.
Some of the older Windows 10 versions have also received updates today which have been listed below with their respective release notes (KB) linked as well as links to download them at Microsoft's Update Catalog:
|Version
|KB
|Build
|Download
|Support
|1809
|
17763.3406
|Update Catalog
|Long Term Servicing Channel (LTSC)
|1607
|
14393.5356
|Update Catalog
|1507
|
|
10240.19444
|Update Catalog
It is noteworthy here that Windows 10 20H2 and Windows 10 1909 reached end of servicing. Also, while not Windows 10, Microsoft has also released updates for Windows Server 2022 under KB5017316. Meanwhile, Windows Server 20H2 reaches end of servicing today.
