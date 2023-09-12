Windows 11 September Patch Tuesday updates arrive for 22H2 (KB5030219) and 21H2 (KB5030217)

Microsoft has released the Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 22H2 (KB5030219) and 21H2 (KB5030217). The updates bump 22H2 to Build 22621.2283 and 21H2 to Build 22000.2416. Please be aware that many of the highlights and improvements below are from the updates pushed at the end of August.
Windows 11 22H2
Highlights
- This update removes a blank menu item from the Sticky Keys menu. This issue occurs after you install KB5029351.
- This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.
- New! This update adds a new hover behavior to the search box gleam. When you hover over it, the search flyout box might appear. You can adjust this behavior by right-clicking the taskbar. Then choose Taskbar settings to change your search box experience.
-
This update supports daylight saving time (DST) changes in Israel.
-
This update addresses an issue that affects the search icon. When you select it, the Search app does not open. This occurs after a machine has been asleep.
-
This update improves the reliability of the Search app.
-
This update addresses an issue that affects the TAB key. Using it to browse search results requires additional actions.
-
This update addresses an issue that affects Narrator. It does not correctly identify the search box on the taskbar and search highlights within the search box.
-
This update addresses an issue that affects the search box size. Its size is reduced in tablet posture mode on Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Book devices.
Improvements
- This update addresses an issue that affects authentication. Using a smart card to join or rejoin a computer to an Active Directory domain might fail. This occurs after you install Windows updates dated October 2022 or later. For more details, see KB5020276.
-
New! This update adds new functionality that affects app defaults. To learn more, see A principled approach to app pinning and app defaults in Windows.
-
New! This release adds a new policy called “Enable optional updates.” Administrators can use it to configure the monthly, optional cumulative updates for commercial devices. You can also use this policy for the gradual Controlled Feature Rollouts (CFR). To learn more, see Enable and control optional updates for your organization.
-
This update addresses an issue that affects the Group Policy Service. It will not wait for 30 seconds, which is the default wait time, for the network to be available. Because of this, policies are not correctly processed.
-
This update adds a new API for D3D12 Independent Devices. You can use it to create multiple D3D12 devices on the same adapter. To learn more, seeD3D12 Independent Devices.
-
This update addresses an issue that affects a WS_EX_LAYERED window. The window might render with the wrong dimensions or at the wrong position. This occurs when you scale the display screen.
-
This update addresses an issue that affects print jobs that are sent to a virtual print queue. They fail without an error.
-
This update addresses an issue that causes high CPU use. This occurs when you enable the “fBlockNonDomain” policy.
-
This update addresses an issue that affects disk partitions. The system might stop working. This occurs after you delete a disk partition and add the space from the deleted partition to an existing BitLocker partition.
-
This update addresses an issue that causes Windows to fail. This occurs when you use BitLocker on a storage medium that has a large sector size.
-
This update addresses an issue that affects Remote Desktop sessions. Sometimes you receive a wrong error message when you try to sign in to a session.
-
This update addresses an issue that affects Start menu icons. They are missing after you sign in for the first time.
-
This update addresses an issue that affects settings. They do not sync even if you turn on the toggle on the Windows Backup page in the Settings app.
-
This update addresses an issue that affects the Resultant Set of Policy (RSOP). The Windows LAPS "BackupDirectory" policy setting was not being reported. This occurs when the setting is set to 1, which is “Back up to AAD.”
-
The update addresses an issue that affects those who use Windows Update for Business. After you are asked to change your password at sign in, the change operation fails. Then you cannot sign in. The error code is 0xc000006d.
-
This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Excel. It stops responding. This occurs when you press CTRL or Shift while using the Japanese Input Method Editor (IME).
Windows 11 servicing stack update - 22621.2061
This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.
Known issues in this update
Microsoft is not currently aware of any issues with this update.
Windows 11 21H2
Highlights
- This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.
- New! This update improves how Windows detects your location. This helps to give you better weather, news, and traffic information.
- This update supports daylight saving time (DST) changes in Israel.
Improvements
- This update addresses an issue that affects authentication. Using a smart card to join or rejoin a computer to an Active Directory domain might fail. This occurs after you install Windows updates dated October 2022 or later. For more details, see KB5020276.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the Group Policy Service. It will not wait for 30 seconds, which is the default wait time, for the network to be available. Because of this, policies are not correctly processed.
-
This update adds a new API for D3D12 Independent Devices. You can use it to create multiple D3D12 devices on the same adapter. To learn more, see D3D12 Independent Devices.
-
This update addresses an issue that affects a WS_EX_LAYERED window. The window might render with the wrong dimensions or at the wrong position. This occurs when you scale the display screen.
-
This update addresses an issue that affects print jobs that are sent to a virtual print queue. They fail without an error.
-
This update addresses an issue that causes high CPU use. This occurs when you enable the “fBlockNonDomain policy.”
-
This update addresses an issue that affects disk partitions. The system might stop working. This occurs after you delete a disk partition and add the space from the deleted partition to an existing BitLocker partition.
-
This update addresses an issue that affects the Resultant Set of Policy (RSOP). The Windows LAPS "BackupDirectory" policy setting was not being reported. This occurs when the setting is set to 1, which is “Back up to AAD.”
-
The update addresses an issue that affects those who use Windows Update for Business. After you are asked to change your password at sign in, the change operation fails. Then you cannot sign in. The error code is 0xc000006d.
Windows 11 servicing stack update - 22000.2355
This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.
Known issues in this update
Microsoft is not currently aware of any issues with this update.
Both of these updates are available through Windows Update and should install automatically in time, however, if you need to download them for offline installation, get them from the Microsoft Update Catalog (22H2, 21H2).
1 Comment - Add comment