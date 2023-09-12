Windows 11 September Patch Tuesday updates arrive for 22H2 (KB5030219) and 21H2 (KB5030217)

This update addresses an issue that affects authentication. Using a smart card to join or rejoin a computer to an Active Directory domain might fail. This occurs after you install Windows updates dated October 2022 or later. For more details, see KB5020276.

New! This update adds new functionality that affects app defaults. To learn more, see A principled approach to app pinning and app defaults in Windows.

New! This release adds a new policy called “Enable optional updates.” Administrators can use it to configure the monthly, optional cumulative updates for commercial devices. You can also use this policy for the gradual Controlled Feature Rollouts (CFR). To learn more, see Enable and control optional updates for your organization.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Group Policy Service. It will not wait for 30 seconds, which is the default wait time, for the network to be available. Because of this, policies are not correctly processed.

This update adds a new API for D3D12 Independent Devices. You can use it to create multiple D3D12 devices on the same adapter. To learn more, seeD3D12 Independent Devices.

This update addresses an issue that affects a WS_EX_LAYERED window. The window might render with the wrong dimensions or at the wrong position. This occurs when you scale the display screen.

This update addresses an issue that affects print jobs that are sent to a virtual print queue. They fail without an error.

This update addresses an issue that causes high CPU use. This occurs when you enable the “fBlockNonDomain” policy.

This update addresses an issue that affects disk partitions. The system might stop working. This occurs after you delete a disk partition and add the space from the deleted partition to an existing BitLocker partition.

This update addresses an issue that causes Windows to fail. This occurs when you use BitLocker on a storage medium that has a large sector size.

This update addresses an issue that affects Remote Desktop sessions. Sometimes you receive a wrong error message when you try to sign in to a session.

This update addresses an issue that affects Start menu icons. They are missing after you sign in for the first time.

This update addresses an issue that affects settings. They do not sync even if you turn on the toggle on the Windows Backup page in the Settings app.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Resultant Set of Policy (RSOP). The Windows LAPS "BackupDirectory" policy setting was not being reported. This occurs when the setting is set to 1, which is “Back up to AAD.”

The update addresses an issue that affects those who use Windows Update for Business. After you are asked to change your password at sign in, the change operation fails. Then you cannot sign in. The error code is 0xc000006d.