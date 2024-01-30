Microsoft revamps the desktop version of its Viva Connections employee platform

Microsoft is rolling out a newly revamped version of Viva Connections for the desktop. The update is now generally available worldwide, offering businesses a new layout and some new features for its employee experience service through Microsoft Teams.

In a blog post, Microsoft states that the new layout for the desktop version of Viva Connections includes a new Hero section, which can be used to show news from the company to its employees. There's also an expanded Resources section on the desktop for company links to employee information. Microsoft says it will allow "for more flexibility to have a unique list with visuals like icons."

There's also a new Announcements ticker at the very top for "important time-sensitive information." This feature will also be added to the mobile versions of Viva Connections. Also, the Viva Suites section has been relocated to the bottom of the desktop version. Microsoft says it "will offer links that the user is licensed for with a description next to each explaining what each is. "

Microsoft summarized how these Viva Connections desktop changes may affect the businesses and organizations that use it:

Feed will now be in the viewport of your Connections page. Your communication team can share important organizational news with employees which would surface in the hero section on top of the page.

Updated resources experience will replace the current global navigation. You will be able to manage a list of company links with support to add icons and images, along with URLs, that showcase your company's brand and vision. In addition, a user managed section for employees to manage their own links is planned to be released in the second phase of this update.

Users will be notified of new announcements through the Viva Connections app through the Viva Connections app on desktop, mobile and tablet

While the desktop experience has been updated, Microsoft plans to make improvements to the mobile versions of Viva Connections, which should fully roll out in the spring of 2024.