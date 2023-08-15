Microsoft reveals new DMV-like Xbox Enforcement Strike System based on severity of actions

Microsoft is making a major change in how it is enforcing its rules of conduct for Xbox players. Starting today, it has launched a new Xbox Enforcement Strike System. It will administer strikes on a player's profile if they are found to be in violation of Microsoft's Xbox rules.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated:

The new system attaches strikes to every enforcement, ranging in severity based on inappropriate activity. Each player will now have a view of their enforcement history including strikes and the overall impact these have on their player record. This revised system gives players a better understanding of enforcement severity and the cumulative effect of multiple enforcements.

Microsoft emphasizes that its Xbox code of conduct remains unchanged, but that the enforcement of those codes will now be under this DMV-like strike system.

Players could be given one strike on their profile for getting reported for profanity or cheating, according to Microsoft. Harassment or bullying will give a player two strikes with this new system, and hate speech violations would result in three strikes. Players could be suspended from online Xbox use for one day for one strike. If they accumulate up to eight strikes, they could be suspended for a year.

Microsoft added:

All strikes received stay on a player’s record for six months. Today, players will all begin with a blank slate, or zero strikes. Any previous enforcements, such as suspensions, must still be completed; new enforcements as of today will result in strikes.

Microsoft says most suspensions will not be extended to any single-player gaming or to a player's purchased content. However, the most serious breaches to the Xbox code of conduct could indeed result in a permanent suspension of an account.

The blog stated that Microsoft suspended less than one percent of its players in 2022, and of that number, only a third received more than one suspension. Players can still appeal any suspensions under this new strike system and if successful can have those strikes removed from their profile.